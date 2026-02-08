Left Menu

Electric Geyser Explosion Claims Life in Delhi

A 50-year-old man died and his wife was injured following an electric geyser explosion in their southeast Delhi home. The incident took place in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area, and despite efforts, the man, Mohammad Sayed Nizami, succumbed to smoke inhalation, while his wife is receiving treatment.

Updated: 08-02-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident shook southeast Delhi when a 50-year-old man died and his wife sustained injuries in a house fire caused by an electric geyser explosion, police revealed on Sunday.

The tragic event occurred around 5 pm Saturday in the Hazrat Nizamuddin locality. Following a PCR call reporting a significant fire, authorities swiftly dispatched a team to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered the door bolted from the inside and forced entry.

Inside, they found the unconscious couple, identified as Mohammad Sayed Nizami and his wife Fida Nizami, suffering from smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, despite immediate medical attention at Mool Chand Hospital, Mohammad Sayed Nizami was pronounced dead, while his wife is currently under recovery. Authorities have registered a case, commencing an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

