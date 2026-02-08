Electric Geyser Explosion Claims Life in Delhi

A devastating incident shook southeast Delhi when a 50-year-old man died and his wife sustained injuries in a house fire caused by an electric geyser explosion, police revealed on Sunday.

The tragic event occurred around 5 pm Saturday in the Hazrat Nizamuddin locality. Following a PCR call reporting a significant fire, authorities swiftly dispatched a team to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered the door bolted from the inside and forced entry.

Inside, they found the unconscious couple, identified as Mohammad Sayed Nizami and his wife Fida Nizami, suffering from smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, despite immediate medical attention at Mool Chand Hospital, Mohammad Sayed Nizami was pronounced dead, while his wife is currently under recovery. Authorities have registered a case, commencing an investigation into the incident.

