Massive Fire Destroys Multiple Godowns in Thane Industrial Hub

A major fire erupted in an industrial hub in Maharashtra's Thane district, obliterating seven godowns filled with paper products and plastic items on Sunday, according to officials.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident at the godown complex located in Bhiwandi's Mankoli area, confirmed Nitin Lad, Chief Fire Officer of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

Firefighters were notified of the blaze around 2:30 pm, and three fire engines were dispatched immediately to the site. While the firefighting efforts are still ongoing, the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.