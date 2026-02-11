Left Menu

Mission Gaganyaan: India's Leap into the Spacefaring Elite

India's first human spaceflight program, Mission Gaganyaan, seeks to place the nation among a select group of spacefaring countries. Despite complexities, astronauts like Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla urge continued enthusiasm. The mission, scheduled for a 2027 launch, highlights international collaboration in space exploration.

India is unwavering in its pursuit of an ambitious human spaceflight program despite the intricate challenges ahead, Group Captain and Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla confirmed on Wednesday. Awarded the Ashoka Chakra, Shukla emphasized the significance of Mission Gaganyaan, which will position India among the elite spacefaring nations.

Addressing the media, Shukla highlighted Mission Gaganyaan as India's inaugural human spaceflight project. It aims to send a three-member crew on a three-day venture to space, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) targeting a launch by 2027. Among the select astronaut cadre, Shukla underscored the complexities involved but maintained that enthusiasm must be sustained.

Shukla also emphasized the importance of international collaboration, citing his Axiom mission as a successful example. Parallels with other spacefaring nations are natural, according to him, given the varied scales of operation. Fellow astronaut Group Captain Prasanth Nair called the project a significant 'inflection point' for India as a spacefaring nation.

