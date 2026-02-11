Left Menu

Inferno in Panipat: Fire Rages Through Cotton Warehouse

A significant fire engulfed a cotton waste cloth godown in Panipat, prompting police to evacuate nearby residents. No casualties were reported, though locals claimed some homes were destroyed. The fire, controlled after seven hours, has spurred demands for relocation of the factory due to safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panipat | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted in a cotton waste cloth storage facility in Panipat on Wednesday, causing authorities to evacuate nearby residents as a safety precaution. The incident resulted in no casualties, according to police reports, though local residents suggested that several nearby homes were destroyed.

Local fire and emergency services, deploying nearly fifteen fire tenders from Panipat, Karnal, and Sonipat, battled the blaze for almost seven hours before bringing it under control. The affected area, identified as densely populated, saw prompt evacuation to prevent any loss of life.

In the wake of the fire, investigations are underway to determine its origin. Residents expressed frustration over the factory's location within a congested area, demanding the plant's relocation and compensation for incurred damages. This incident has intensified debates over industrial safety and residential proximity.

