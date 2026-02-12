In a first, NTCA sanctions funds for managing tigers staying outside reserves in Maharashtra

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has for the first time sanctioned funds specifically for the management of tigers outside designated tiger reserves in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday. In a sanction order dated February 10, the NTCA approved the release of Rs 5.40 crore for 2025-26 under the project 'Management of Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves (TOTR): Strategies to deal with human-tiger conflict' for six forest divisions in the state, they added. The funds, cleared under the National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) framework, will cover Chandrapur, Brahmapuri, Central Chanda, Nagpur, Pandharkawda and Wadsa divisions, with Rs 90 lakh earmarked for each division, these officials said. The Annual Plan of Operation (APO) for the divisions includes provision for Rapid Response Teams, procurement of rescue and immobilisation equipment, camera traps and early warning systems, drones, GPS units, wireless networks, vehicles for response teams, GIS support, and capacity building of staff and local volunteers. Outreach measures such as 'Bagh Mitra' programmes, sensitisation drives in schools under 'Mera Bagh Mera Vidyalaya' as well as meetings with local communities and media also form part of the approved activities, officials said. ''There are nearly 180 tigers that have been staying in forests outside tiger reserves,'' said an Indian Forest Service (IFoS) official. The order, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change through the NTCA and addressed to the Chief Wildlife Warden of Maharashtra, said the expenditure would be met from the grants-in-aid CAMPA Fund for the project that aims at mitigating human-tiger conflict beyond the notified tiger reserves. The sanction has been accorded pursuant to the approval of the project by the National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority and in accordance with the approved framework and guidelines for implementation of the TOTR programme, the order stated. The NTCA has stipulated that the sanctioned amount must be utilised strictly for approved activities in conformity with CAF Rules, 2018, General Financial Rules, 2017, and CAMPA guidelines. The state government has been directed to ensure compliance with DBT norms, avoid duplication with other schemes, maintain asset and stock registers, and submit audited utilisation certificates and progress reports before seeking subsequent instalments. The implementation of the project will be monitored by the NTCA through half-yearly and annual reports from the state, and progress will be evaluated under the Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CAITS) accreditation protocol, the order added.

