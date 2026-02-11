Left Menu

US Concerns Over China's Influence in South Asia and Bangladesh's Defense Choices

The U.S. is offering Bangladesh defense systems to counter growing Chinese influence in South Asia. Following a Gen Z uprising, current Bangladesh-India relations are strained. The U.S. is using commercial diplomacy to encourage investments while urging international support for Rohingya refugees, emphasizing Bangladesh's military and economic decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:13 IST
US Concerns Over China's Influence in South Asia and Bangladesh's Defense Choices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has expressed its concerns over China's increasing involvement in South Asia, with a focus on Bangladesh. Washington plans to propose U.S. and allied defense alternatives to Bangladesh as it navigates its military capabilities amidst recent shifts in the region's political landscape.

After the Gen Z-led removal of Bangladesh's Indian-aligned leader, Sheikh Hasina, China has strengthened its presence, exemplified by a new defense agreement between Beijing and Dhaka. This situation worries Western diplomats, particularly as Bangladesh considers acquiring Chinese-developed aircraft.

U.S. Ambassador Brent T. Christensen highlighted that commercial diplomacy is a priority, encouraging business investments in Bangladesh while ensuring the country's stability and security preferences align with Western interests. He also stressed the need for broader international support for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shuffle at Akasa Air: Praveen Iyer Resigns

Leadership Shuffle at Akasa Air: Praveen Iyer Resigns

 India
2
Congress Leader Criticizes Jaishankar over US-Indo Tariff Claims

Congress Leader Criticizes Jaishankar over US-Indo Tariff Claims

 India
3
US imports to go up from USD 46 bn to 146 bn; our tariff has gone up from 3 pc to 18 and theirs has come down from 16 to zero: Rahul Gandhi.

US imports to go up from USD 46 bn to 146 bn; our tariff has gone up from 3 ...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Lok Sabha Address

Rahul Gandhi Highlights Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Lok Sabha Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026