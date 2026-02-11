US Concerns Over China's Influence in South Asia and Bangladesh's Defense Choices

The United States has expressed its concerns over China's increasing involvement in South Asia, with a focus on Bangladesh. Washington plans to propose U.S. and allied defense alternatives to Bangladesh as it navigates its military capabilities amidst recent shifts in the region's political landscape.

After the Gen Z-led removal of Bangladesh's Indian-aligned leader, Sheikh Hasina, China has strengthened its presence, exemplified by a new defense agreement between Beijing and Dhaka. This situation worries Western diplomats, particularly as Bangladesh considers acquiring Chinese-developed aircraft.

U.S. Ambassador Brent T. Christensen highlighted that commercial diplomacy is a priority, encouraging business investments in Bangladesh while ensuring the country's stability and security preferences align with Western interests. He also stressed the need for broader international support for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

