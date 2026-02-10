Rethinking Diabetes Diagnosis: Beyond HbA1c in South Asia

In South Asia, particularly India, researchers are questioning the reliability of glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) as the primary method for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes. This concern arises from the high incidence of anaemia and blood disorders that can skew HbA1c readings.

The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia, calls for a more comprehensive approach involving oral glucose tolerance tests, self-monitoring, and continuous glucose monitoring systems. This multiparametric strategy aims to improve accuracy and guide treatment, especially in areas with limited resources.

The research team from the Fortis-CDOC Centre for Diabetes in New Delhi emphasizes that while HbA1c remains a gold standard for gauging glycaemic control since its established link to glucose regulation in 1976, its effectiveness is compromised by genetic blood disorders and variability in assay methods.

