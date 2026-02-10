Left Menu

Rethinking Diabetes Diagnosis: Beyond HbA1c in South Asia

A recent study highlights the limitations of using glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) as the sole diagnostic tool for diabetes in South Asia. Researchers propose a comprehensive approach combining HbA1c with oral glucose tolerance tests and other assessments due to prevalent anaemia and haemoglobinopathies impacting results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:05 IST
Rethinking Diabetes Diagnosis: Beyond HbA1c in South Asia
  • Country:
  • India

In South Asia, particularly India, researchers are questioning the reliability of glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) as the primary method for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes. This concern arises from the high incidence of anaemia and blood disorders that can skew HbA1c readings.

The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia, calls for a more comprehensive approach involving oral glucose tolerance tests, self-monitoring, and continuous glucose monitoring systems. This multiparametric strategy aims to improve accuracy and guide treatment, especially in areas with limited resources.

The research team from the Fortis-CDOC Centre for Diabetes in New Delhi emphasizes that while HbA1c remains a gold standard for gauging glycaemic control since its established link to glucose regulation in 1976, its effectiveness is compromised by genetic blood disorders and variability in assay methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal's Triumph: Sudip Kumar Gharami's Heroics Propel Team to Ranji Trophy Semis

Bengal's Triumph: Sudip Kumar Gharami's Heroics Propel Team to Ranji Trophy ...

 India
2
Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Rashid Khan's Insider Edge: Decoding South Africa’s Tactics

Rashid Khan's Insider Edge: Decoding South Africa’s Tactics

 India
4
West Bengal Coal Traders Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

West Bengal Coal Traders Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026