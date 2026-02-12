CSIR to host two day Innovation Conclave to boost startups, MSMEs

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:57 IST
Aimed at providing a common platform for startups, micro, small and medium enterprises, academic and research institutions, the CSIR is scheduled to conduct the RISE Conclave on February 14, officials said on Thursday. The two-day Research, Industry, Start-up and Entrepreneurship Conclave (RISE) 2026 would be conducted to promote innovation-led growth, CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre, Director N Anandavalli said here. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh would inauaugurate the conference on February 14, she was quoted as saying in an official release. ''The RISE Conclave aims to create a common platform for start-ups, industry leaders, MSMEs, academic and research institutions, colleges and the public to promote innovation-led growth,'' she said. The event is being supported by the various of divisions of CSIR, including CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre, CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute and CSIR - Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi. More than 100 exhibitors are expected to participate and many of them are beneficiaries of technologies and services provided by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and other scientific departments, CSIR Central Leather Research Institute Director P Thanikaivelan said. The event would witness dedicated start-up-industry interactive sessions, lectures by industry experts and entrepreneurship development initiatives, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

