Tiger Relocation: Ensuring Wildlife Safety in Papikondalu National Park
A three-year-old male tiger, previously captured in East Godavari district, has been released into Papikondalu National Park after being deemed fit by veterinarians. The forest department is monitoring the tiger using a GPS device to ensure it does not intrude into human habitations again.
A young male tiger, previously causing concern in East Godavari district, has been successfully released back into the wild, forest officials announced. Its transfer to Papikondalu National Park follows intensive health monitoring and comes with rigorous tracking measures.
Captured amid growing fears in Kurmapuram village after it killed livestock, the tiger was safely tranquilized and temporarily housed at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. Experts ensured its health status was optimal before the forest department secured all necessary approvals for its relocation.
To avert further incidents, the department has deployed a GPS tracking system and installed CCTV cameras around vulnerable areas. Residents near forest boundaries are advised to stay vigilant and report any wildlife sightings immediately.
