IIT Madras and Finnish Institute Collaborate on VAYYU: A Virtual Hub for Climate Research

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and the Finnish Meteorological Institute have announced their collaboration on a groundbreaking project named VAYYU, a virtual research center aimed at investigating aerosol-meteorology interactions, Himalayan atmosphere-cryosphere dynamics, and assessing urban air quality in India.

This initiative will leverage advanced climate modeling and draw upon Indo-Finnish expertise to bolster earth system research and refine weather models. The newly formed partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed by leaders from both institutions, marking a significant advancement in climate studies.

Focusing on critical areas like aerosol impact on regional hydro-climate and glacier melt in the Himalayas, the center also emphasizes educational growth through student and faculty exchange programs. Featuring two major international projects, CryoSCOPE and CO-ENHANCIN, the collaboration promises to deliver breakthroughs in coupled climate-chemistry modeling and urban observatory initiatives.

