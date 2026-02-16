IIT Madras and Finnish Institute Collaborate on VAYYU: A Virtual Hub for Climate Research
IIT Madras and the Finnish Meteorological Institute have partnered to launch VAYYU, a virtual research center focused on studying aerosol-meteorology and atmospheric interactions. The initiative aims to enhance climate modeling and weather predictions for India, with an emphasis on regional air quality and Himalayan glacier dynamics.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and the Finnish Meteorological Institute have announced their collaboration on a groundbreaking project named VAYYU, a virtual research center aimed at investigating aerosol-meteorology interactions, Himalayan atmosphere-cryosphere dynamics, and assessing urban air quality in India.
This initiative will leverage advanced climate modeling and draw upon Indo-Finnish expertise to bolster earth system research and refine weather models. The newly formed partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed by leaders from both institutions, marking a significant advancement in climate studies.
Focusing on critical areas like aerosol impact on regional hydro-climate and glacier melt in the Himalayas, the center also emphasizes educational growth through student and faculty exchange programs. Featuring two major international projects, CryoSCOPE and CO-ENHANCIN, the collaboration promises to deliver breakthroughs in coupled climate-chemistry modeling and urban observatory initiatives.
