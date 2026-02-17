Left Menu

Mumbai to Host Earthshot Prize: A Step Towards Global Climate Solutions

Mumbai will host the Earthshot Prize in 2026, an initiative by Prince William to reward solutions addressing environmental issues. This announcement coincides with the Mumbai Climate Week, spotlighting India's significant role in global climate efforts and its recent strides in pledging net-zero emissions by 2070.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:00 IST
Mumbai to Host Earthshot Prize: A Step Towards Global Climate Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is set to host the prestigious Earthshot Prize in 2026, as announced by its organizers during the city's inaugural climate summit. Established by Britain's Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize awards £1 million ($1.36 million) each to five winners who propose impactful solutions for repairing the planet.

Prince William emphasized India's pivotal role in global climate and nature efforts, noting that the country's scalable solutions have the potential to foster worldwide progress. As the world's third-largest carbon emitter, India is grappling with severe air quality issues and climate-change-related weather events, prompting an increase in climate initiatives and a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

The Earthshot announcement was made during Mumbai Climate Week, which features prominent figures including former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and senior United Nations officials, highlighting India's growing influence in the climate change discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
2
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
3
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
4
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026