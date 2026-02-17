Mumbai to Host Earthshot Prize: A Step Towards Global Climate Solutions

Mumbai is set to host the prestigious Earthshot Prize in 2026, as announced by its organizers during the city's inaugural climate summit. Established by Britain's Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize awards £1 million ($1.36 million) each to five winners who propose impactful solutions for repairing the planet.

Prince William emphasized India's pivotal role in global climate and nature efforts, noting that the country's scalable solutions have the potential to foster worldwide progress. As the world's third-largest carbon emitter, India is grappling with severe air quality issues and climate-change-related weather events, prompting an increase in climate initiatives and a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

The Earthshot announcement was made during Mumbai Climate Week, which features prominent figures including former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and senior United Nations officials, highlighting India's growing influence in the climate change discourse.

