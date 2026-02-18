Avalanche Chaos: Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

A devastating avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada mountains has left nine skiers missing, while rescuers have successfully reached six stranded individuals. The avalanche swept through the Castle Peak area in Truckee, California, engulfing a group of skiers and prompting a large-scale search and rescue mission by local authorities.

Of the rescued skiers, some sustained injuries, and two required hospitalization. Initially, authorities believed there were 16 people in the group, but this was later adjusted to 15. If the missing skiers do not survive, this incident would be one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. history.

A 'high avalanche danger' had been issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center earlier, advising against skiing in the backcountry. Rescue efforts continue under difficult weather conditions, with state and local emergency teams working together as coordinated by California Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)