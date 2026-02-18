Left Menu

Avalanche Chaos: Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

An avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada mountains led to nine missing skiers. Six have been rescued. The avalanche struck the Castle Peak area, and if fatalities occur, it could be among the deadliest avalanches in the U.S. The Sierra Avalanche Center had warned of high risks beforehand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:51 IST
Avalanche Chaos: Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada mountains has left nine skiers missing, while rescuers have successfully reached six stranded individuals. The avalanche swept through the Castle Peak area in Truckee, California, engulfing a group of skiers and prompting a large-scale search and rescue mission by local authorities.

Of the rescued skiers, some sustained injuries, and two required hospitalization. Initially, authorities believed there were 16 people in the group, but this was later adjusted to 15. If the missing skiers do not survive, this incident would be one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. history.

A 'high avalanche danger' had been issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center earlier, advising against skiing in the backcountry. Rescue efforts continue under difficult weather conditions, with state and local emergency teams working together as coordinated by California Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad to Lead in Green Energy with Carbon Footprint Measurement Initiative

Hyderabad to Lead in Green Energy with Carbon Footprint Measurement Initiati...

 India
2
HUL Bets Big on Premium Growth with Rs 2,000 Crore Investment

HUL Bets Big on Premium Growth with Rs 2,000 Crore Investment

 India
3
Delhi Tragedy Sparks Legal and Emotional Fallout

Delhi Tragedy Sparks Legal and Emotional Fallout

 India
4
Wall Street Rises as AI Worries Ease and Investors Await Fed Insights

Wall Street Rises as AI Worries Ease and Investors Await Fed Insights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026