WingManX Awards: Celebrating the Architects of India's Motorcycling Culture

The inaugural WingManX Awards, hosted in Pune, celebrated the people and communities shaping India's motorcycling culture. The event, conducted by WingMan X, recognized grassroots contributors and leaders within the motorcycling ecosystem. It emphasized trust, responsibility, and community growth, marking a significant event for motorcycling enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The motorcycling community in India received a vibrant recognition at the inaugural WingManX Awards, held in Pune. This event hailed individuals and clubs influencing the motorcycling landscape, spotlighting those whose contributions often occur outside the public eye.

Hosted by actor Aman Yatan Verma, the awards ceremony united dignitaries and key stakeholders, from WingMan X's leadership to a distinguished jury comprising experts from various facets of the motorcycling ecosystem. The evening celebrated responsibility and leadership, with awards spanning various categories for individuals and clubs nationally.

Nilesh Sane, Founder and CEO of WingManX, highlighted the principle of trust and credibility in riding communities, while Co-founder Dr. Sahil Trimbake emphasized the importance of behavior over sheer numbers in community building. The event concluded with a shared understanding that motorcycling in India transcends machines and miles, emphasizing the roles of people and communities in this journey.

