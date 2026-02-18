Left Menu

Rivalry and Resilience: Zaluzhnyi's Political Prospects Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, a former Ukrainian army chief, allegedly victimized by a security raid due to rivalry with President Zelenskyy, might consider future presidency. Tensions continue amid ongoing war and Zaluzhnyi maintains popularity despite no current political engagement, suggesting he could be a key political player post-war.

Updated: 18-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:20 IST
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, once dismissed from his role as Ukraine's army chief, finds himself embroiled in a deep rivalry with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain in 2024, Zaluzhnyi, 52, is widely perceived as Zelenskyy's top political adversary.

The tension between the two leaders surfaced amid Russia's invasion, highlighted by a controversial security raid on Zaluzhnyi's office. This was perceived by Zaluzhnyi as an act of intimidation, threatening the fragile national unity during wartime. The unfolding political drama raises questions about Ukraine's leadership trajectory.

While distancing himself from active political discourse, Zaluzhnyi, buoyed by public support and battlefield achievements, remains a formidable candidate for future elections. As the war continues, Ukraine's leadership faces scrutiny, with both domestic and international eyes on the unfolding dynamics between Zaluzhnyi and Zelenskyy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

