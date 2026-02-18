Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Forest Land Freed from Encroachment

Authorities successfully cleared approximately 300 bighas of forest land in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, from illegal agricultural encroachments. The operation faced farmer resistance but resulted in the ploughing of unauthorized crops. Efforts by forest officials, supported by law enforcement, finally reclaimed the land after decades of unlawful occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have cleared long-standing encroachments on nearly 300 bighas of forest land in the Shahjahanpur district, according to local police.

The land was illegally converted into agricultural fields by farmers, who cultivated crops there for 74 years. SP Rajesh Dwivedi reported persistent but unsuccessful attempts by the forest department to reclaim the land until they sought police assistance.

A coordinated effort involving Circle Officer Praveen Malik and other officials successfully retook the land, despite encountering farmer resistance. This follows a similar operation in November last year, where police demolished illegally constructed houses on forest land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

