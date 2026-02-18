Uttar Pradesh Forest Land Freed from Encroachment

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have cleared long-standing encroachments on nearly 300 bighas of forest land in the Shahjahanpur district, according to local police.

The land was illegally converted into agricultural fields by farmers, who cultivated crops there for 74 years. SP Rajesh Dwivedi reported persistent but unsuccessful attempts by the forest department to reclaim the land until they sought police assistance.

A coordinated effort involving Circle Officer Praveen Malik and other officials successfully retook the land, despite encountering farmer resistance. This follows a similar operation in November last year, where police demolished illegally constructed houses on forest land.

(With inputs from agencies.)