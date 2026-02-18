Left Menu

Delhi's Bright Future: Smart LED Streetlight Initiative

The Delhi government plans to financially approve the replacement of 40,000 outdated streetlights with modern smart LED fittings to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and improve illumination. A proposal will be presented at an upcoming expenditure meeting, with innovative revenue models for using poles as advertisement spaces being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to greenlight a significant update in its public infrastructure, committing to replace 40,000 streetlights with advanced smart LED technology. According to official sources, the change is part of a broader initiative to enhance energy efficiency and reduce electricity expenditure.

As of now, approximately 96,000 streetlights are under the purview of the public works department (PWD), with about 45,000 still illuminated by conventional sodium fittings. These outdated models will be systematically upgraded to smart LEDs, promising better illumination and an extended lifespan while slashing energy consumption.

This transition is not merely an upgrade; it's a cost-saving measure projected to trim Rs 31.53 crore annually in electricity and maintenance. Further, the government is exploring the use of streetlight poles for advertising, creating an additional revenue stream. The initiative's oversight, including real-time monitoring and fault detection, will be facilitated through a centralized dashboard and a forthcoming public-accessible mobile app.

