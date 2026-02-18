Delhi's Bright Future: Smart LED Streetlight Initiative

The Delhi government is poised to greenlight a significant update in its public infrastructure, committing to replace 40,000 streetlights with advanced smart LED technology. According to official sources, the change is part of a broader initiative to enhance energy efficiency and reduce electricity expenditure.

As of now, approximately 96,000 streetlights are under the purview of the public works department (PWD), with about 45,000 still illuminated by conventional sodium fittings. These outdated models will be systematically upgraded to smart LEDs, promising better illumination and an extended lifespan while slashing energy consumption.

This transition is not merely an upgrade; it's a cost-saving measure projected to trim Rs 31.53 crore annually in electricity and maintenance. Further, the government is exploring the use of streetlight poles for advertising, creating an additional revenue stream. The initiative's oversight, including real-time monitoring and fault detection, will be facilitated through a centralized dashboard and a forthcoming public-accessible mobile app.

