Moderna's Dual-Function Vaccine and Gut Microbiome Insights: Pioneering Health Studies

Moderna's innovative two-in-one mRNA vaccine targeting seasonal flu and COVID-19 demonstrated robust immune responses in a mid-stage trial without safety concerns, according to company reports. Developed with messenger RNA instructions, the vaccine prompts the body to recognize proteins from both viruses.

The trial, involving 550 healthy U.S. adults aged 18-75, compared those receiving the combo vaccine and a placebo to recipients of separate flu and COVID-19 mRNA shots. Results highlighted sustained immune responses against flu and SARS-CoV-2 strains for six months, suggesting further exploration of multi-component mRNA vaccines.

Meanwhile, a study suggests non-celiac gluten sensitivity stems from gut microbiome disruptions. Mice studies reveal altered bacterial populations impact gluten processing and immune reactions, offering insights into gluten sensitivity mechanisms, as published in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology.

