France Faces Deluge: Navigating the Rising Loire Waters

A man attempting to navigate the swollen Loire river has been swept away, as much of western France is on high flood alert. With continued heavy rain and over a month of adverse weather, four départements are under red alert, the highest level, and 13 more are on orange alert.

Search operations are underway; however, officials acknowledge the slim chances of locating the missing individual due to the river's swift currents after the intense rains. The 53-year-old is believed to have fallen from a small boat or kayak near Chalonnes-sur-Loire, south of Angers.

In response to rising waters, residents in nearby Les Ponts-de-Cé have constructed makeshift walkways. Despite the historical occurrence of such floods, French Environment Minister Monique Barbut highlights climate change as a contributing factor. She emphasizes the need to address the artificialisation of land and improve resilience to such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)