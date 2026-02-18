France Faces Deluge: Navigating the Rising Loire Waters
Western France is grappling with severe flooding as torrential rains continue to swell the Loire river. A man has gone missing after being swept away. As flood alerts increase, residents and officials brace for the effects of climate change and rising waters reshaping the landscape.
A man attempting to navigate the swollen Loire river has been swept away, as much of western France is on high flood alert. With continued heavy rain and over a month of adverse weather, four départements are under red alert, the highest level, and 13 more are on orange alert.
Search operations are underway; however, officials acknowledge the slim chances of locating the missing individual due to the river's swift currents after the intense rains. The 53-year-old is believed to have fallen from a small boat or kayak near Chalonnes-sur-Loire, south of Angers.
In response to rising waters, residents in nearby Les Ponts-de-Cé have constructed makeshift walkways. Despite the historical occurrence of such floods, French Environment Minister Monique Barbut highlights climate change as a contributing factor. She emphasizes the need to address the artificialisation of land and improve resilience to such events.
