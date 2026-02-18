Tragic Asphyxiation Claims Lives of Two Friends in Septic Tank Mishap

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two men died of suspected asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank manually, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Shivakumar Nandurkar, 51, and Ratan Hotkar, 58, were cleaning the tank at a residence in Madarasanahalli, near Babalada Road in the Hirapur area when the incident occurred.

Police stated that Nandurkar entered the septic tank first but did not return, prompting Hotkar to follow. Friends with a history of cleaning septic tanks, both men succumbed inside. An unnatural death case has been filed at Ashok Nagar Police Station as authorities investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)