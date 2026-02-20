Left Menu

Haryana Housing Board Emerges into HSVP for Streamlined Urban Development

The Haryana state assembly passed a resolution to dissolve the Haryana Housing Board and merge it into the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to enhance administrative efficiency and urban planning integration. Opposition members expressed concerns about the merger, highlighting unique services provided by the Housing Board.

The Haryana state assembly recently approved a resolution to dissolve the Haryana Housing Board, merging it into the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The move, announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to streamline administrative operations and enhance urban planning within the state.

The decision has sparked debate, with opposition Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Raghuvir Singh Kadian, voicing concerns. They argue that the Housing Board offers distinct services that could be lost in the merger. Additionally, there is apprehension about the future placement of employees currently within the Housing Board.

Despite reassurances from Chief Minister Saini that the merger is an administrative integration rather than a disbanding, questions remain about the impact on rural housing services and the clarity of the resolution's provisions. The resolution underscores the commitment to improving service delivery while addressing existing overlaps in functions with the HSVP.

