Eloelo Group Bolsters Leadership with GSN Aditya as New COO

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team, Eloelo Group, India's premier consumer internet company, has announced the appointment of GSN Aditya as its new Chief Operating Officer. Aditya, who brings substantial experience from his tenure at leading firms like Mobile Premier League and Ola, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company.

Eloelo Group is poised for significant growth, and Aditya's role will be pivotal in scaling operations, enhancing revenue streams, and steering the company through its next strategic phase. Saurabh Pandey, Founder & CEO of Eloelo, emphasized the importance of this appointment, highlighting Aditya's track record in executing large-scale projects and managing complex growth strategies.

With a focus on building the largest AI-powered entertainment ecosystem, Eloelo Group aims to redefine India's consumer internet landscape. Its platforms, including Story TV and Master, are among the most downloaded apps in India. The Group has recently raised significant capital from leading investors, underlining strong market confidence in its visionary approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)