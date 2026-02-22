Major Blow to CPI (Maoist): Top Commander Devji Surrenders
Thippiri Tirupati, a top Maoist commander known as Devji, has surrendered, delivering a significant setback to the CPI (Maoist) organization. His surrender precedes the Union government's deadline to eliminate Naxalism. Telangana Police have been urging Maoist leaders to surrender, offering benefits under the state's rehabilitation scheme.
- Country:
- India
A top Maoist commander, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devji, has surrendered, marking a critical setback for the CPI (Maoist) organization. This development was confirmed by a senior police official on Sunday.
Devji, originally from Telangana's Jagtial district, was described as the organization's key strategist. His surrender is perceived as a major blow, given the leadership gap it creates following the death of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao in May 2025.
In addition to Devji, other senior leaders, including Malla Raji Reddy, have also laid down their arms. The Telangana Police have been actively encouraging surrenders through rehabilitation incentives, leading to the reintegration of hundreds of former Maoist cadres into society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoist
- Devji
- surrender
- Telangana
- CPI (Maoist)
- Naxalism
- Tirupati
- rehabilitation
- police
- strategist
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Naxalism and Infiltration in India by 2026
Adulteration Outrage: Tirupati Laddus Controversy Unveiled
Tirupati Laddu Controversy: A Battle Over Sacred Sweets
Controversy Surrounds Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations
Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations Shake Andhra Politics