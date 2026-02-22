Major Blow to CPI (Maoist): Top Commander Devji Surrenders

A top Maoist commander, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devji, has surrendered, marking a critical setback for the CPI (Maoist) organization. This development was confirmed by a senior police official on Sunday.

Devji, originally from Telangana's Jagtial district, was described as the organization's key strategist. His surrender is perceived as a major blow, given the leadership gap it creates following the death of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao in May 2025.

In addition to Devji, other senior leaders, including Malla Raji Reddy, have also laid down their arms. The Telangana Police have been actively encouraging surrenders through rehabilitation incentives, leading to the reintegration of hundreds of former Maoist cadres into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)