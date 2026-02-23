Left Menu

EU Trade Deal with U.S. on Hold Amid Tariff Uncertainty

The European Union is delaying the ratification of its trade deal with the U.S., seeking clarity from President Trump's administration on new tariffs. Lead negotiator Zeljana Zovko emphasizes the necessity of this pause to understand the implications of the new tariff program, impacting the trade deal progress.

Updated: 23-02-2026 16:30 IST
EU Trade Deal with U.S. on Hold Amid Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is set to temporarily freeze the ratification process of its trade agreement with the United States, as concerns grow over President Donald Trump's new tariff program, Bloomberg News has reported.

Zeljana Zovko, the key trade negotiator for the European People's Party group, stated in an interview that the EU has 'no other option' but to hold off on ratification. The delay is crucial to gain a clearer understanding of the ramifications of the U.S. tariff program.

The European People's Party, the largest in the European Parliament, underscores the importance of ensuring clarity on the tariff situation before proceeding further with the trade deal, highlighting the significance of these diplomatic negotiations on a global commerce scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

