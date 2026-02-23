Rare Honey Badger Resurfaces in Bengal's Jhargram Forests

A rare honey badger has been sighted in the forests of Jhargram district in West Bengal, marking just the second known appearance of this elusive animal in the state. Captured on a trap camera installed by the forest department, this exciting discovery points to rising faunal diversity in the region.

Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda expressed her delight at the sighting, emphasizing that the biodiversity in Jhargram's forests remains vibrant. Known for their tough skin and ability to thrive in various terrains, honey badgers feed on small animals and fruits, with a noted affinity for honey and bee larvae.

The sighting took place in the Belpahari forests within the 'Junglemahal belt,' where cameras also recently caught images of a bear. This forest sector, part of a flora survey covering a quarter of Jhargram's nearly 60,000 hectares, reinforces signs of ecological richness.

