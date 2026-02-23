Left Menu

Rare Honey Badger Resurfaces in Bengal's Jhargram Forests

A rare honey badger was spotted in West Bengal's Jhargram district, marking the second sighting in the state. The discovery, captured by a trap camera, highlights increasing faunal diversity. Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda expressed optimism about the region's robust biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:07 IST
Rare Honey Badger Resurfaces in Bengal's Jhargram Forests
  • Country:
  • India

A rare honey badger has been sighted in the forests of Jhargram district in West Bengal, marking just the second known appearance of this elusive animal in the state. Captured on a trap camera installed by the forest department, this exciting discovery points to rising faunal diversity in the region.

Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda expressed her delight at the sighting, emphasizing that the biodiversity in Jhargram's forests remains vibrant. Known for their tough skin and ability to thrive in various terrains, honey badgers feed on small animals and fruits, with a noted affinity for honey and bee larvae.

The sighting took place in the Belpahari forests within the 'Junglemahal belt,' where cameras also recently caught images of a bear. This forest sector, part of a flora survey covering a quarter of Jhargram's nearly 60,000 hectares, reinforces signs of ecological richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

 Uganda
2
Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow: Police.

Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Express...

 India
3
Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

 Global
4
Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026