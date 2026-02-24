Revolutionizing Biotech: India's New AI-Driven Data Portal SUJVIKA

In a bid to revolutionize the biotech sector, Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh inaugurated SUJVIKA, a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-driven data portal. The launch coincided with the Department of Biotechnology's 40th foundation day, emphasizing the strides made by the sector in the past decades.

SUJVIKA offers researchers, startups, and industry players access to structured import data on biotechnology products. This powerful tool serves as a digital intelligence platform to identify high-value imports, assess import dependencies, and support indigenization efforts, thereby fostering innovation.

The portal underscores the fusion of biotechnology and digital tools, aiming to enhance research efficiency. Under Singh's leadership, biotech startups have surged, with the national bio-economy expected to reach $165.7 billion by 2024, marking a significant economic impact.