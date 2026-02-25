Global Experts Convene in Vienna to Boost Zoonotic Outbreak Preparedness

Leading scientists and health experts from around the world have gathered in Vienna for ZODIAC Week, a high-level forum aimed at strengthening global readiness for future zoonotic disease outbreaks.

The week-long event, held from 23–28 February 2026, brings together members of the Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action (ZODIAC) initiative — the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) flagship programme to combat diseases that spread between animals and humans.

Launched During COVID-19

ZODIAC was launched in June 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of preventing and rapidly responding to future zoonotic threats.

“ZODIAC was launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with a clear purpose: to help ensure the world would be better prepared for the next zoonotic outbreak,” said Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications.

“What makes this initiative unique is the network gathered here today: a combination of scientific excellence, operational capacity, and field-level implementation.”

The initiative integrates nuclear-derived and related technologies to improve early detection, surveillance and response systems for zoonotic diseases.

Strengthening Detection and Response

Since its inception, ZODIAC has:

Supported 52 laboratories worldwide with essential diagnostic equipment

Established nine Whole Genome Sequencing hubs in low- and middle-income countries

Enhanced member states’ capacity for rapid pathogen detection

One sequencing hub in Senegal has already decoded the full genome of the Rift Valley Fever virus circulating in the region — critical intelligence for managing outbreaks affecting both humans and livestock.

The programme is built around five interconnected pillars, including strengthening diagnostic capacity, advancing research and development, and leveraging big data and artificial intelligence for real-time outbreak response.

What Is ZODIAC Week?

ZODIAC Week is designed to align scientific research, field implementation and policy coordination.

Key components include:

The first in-person meeting of the ZODIAC Ad-Hoc Scientific Panel (ZOSP) , composed of independent scientists from all regions, tasked with guiding future strategy

Discussions on emerging approaches such as irradiated vaccines and tackling antimicrobial resistance

The launch of the first Research Coordination Meeting (RCM) under a Japan-funded coordinated research project focused on Africa

The Africa-focused research initiative aims to accelerate sample collection, improve diagnostic accuracy and deepen understanding of pathogen genetics to strengthen continent-wide surveillance systems.

In parallel, representatives from ZODIAC National Laboratories (ZNLs) are convening to coordinate surveillance and response strategies across participating countries.

Bridging Research and Field Application

Participants will also visit the Joint FAO/IAEA Animal Production and Health Laboratory in Seibersdorf, Austria. The facility plays a central role in developing nuclear-related techniques that are later transferred to member states through fellowships, training and technical cooperation programmes.

The visit aims to demonstrate how laboratory research translates into practical tools used in the field — from rapid diagnostics to genomic sequencing technologies.

Building a “Shield of Global Readiness”

IAEA officials emphasised that the initiative’s strength lies in its global collaboration model, connecting scientific expertise with operational capacity.

“We extend sincere appreciation to our donor Member States, whose commitment makes this progress possible,” Mokhtar said. “ZODIAC’s strength lies in its global network and shared purpose.”

With zoonotic diseases responsible for the majority of emerging infectious threats worldwide, the gathering underscores growing international recognition that pandemic preparedness depends on early detection, coordinated surveillance and rapid scientific response.

As global health systems continue to recover from COVID-19, ZODIAC Week aims to ensure the next outbreak is met with faster, more coordinated and science-driven action.