Swift Response Quells Chlorine Leak Catastrophe in Maharashtra

A chlorine gas leak at Shree Vinayak Camex in Maharashtra's Palghar district was swiftly managed without injuries. The incident prompted visits from the local police and pollution control officials. The exact cause remains under investigation, and chlorine's toxic nature underscores the importance of rapid response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A chlorine gas leak occurred at Shree Vinayak Camex in Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting a swift response from authorities. The leak, detected early at the Tarapur MIDC facility, was contained without injuries, according to Vivekanand Kadam, the district Disaster Management Cell chief.

The response included deploying breathing apparatus sets to control the situation effectively. Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, along with officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, visited the site to oversee the situation, confirmed Kadam.

The exact cause of the leak remains under investigation. Chlorine, known for its greenish-yellow color, is a toxic and corrosive gas that can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, highlighting the urgency with which the situation was handled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

