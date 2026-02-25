Left Menu

Unearthing Alna: Tiny Dinosaur Breakthrough in Patagonia

A nearly complete skeleton of one of the smallest dinosaurs, Alnashetri cerropoliciensis, was found in Argentina's Patagonia. This crow-sized dinosaur offers insight into the alvarezsaurs group and demonstrates the diverse ecosystem of the Cretaceous Period. It reflects how size reduction evolved multiple times in dinosaur lineages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:34 IST
In the heart of Argentina's Patagonia, a remarkable discovery has been made: the nearly complete skeleton of Alnashetri cerropoliciensis, one of the world's tiniest-known dinosaurs. Unearthed from a sandstone site in Rio Negro Province, this crow-sized predator roamed the region about 95 million years ago, challenging the notion of a land dominated only by giant dinosaurs.

Despite being no larger than a chicken, Alnashetri provides scientists with significant insights into the alvarezsaurs, a peculiar family of theropod dinosaurs. This small yet agile creature hunted small animals and offers a glimpse into the Cretaceous ecosystem's immense biodiversity. Found with well-preserved bones, its discovery underlines Patagonia's status as a treasure trove for small and large dinosaur fossils alike.

The fossil's histological examination reveals fine details about its structure, shedding light on the evolutionary trajectory of dinosaur size reduction. Alnashetri's tale reinforces that even during the 'age of southern giants,' ecosystems thrived with a variety of inhabitants, including these diminutive yet fascinating creatures.

