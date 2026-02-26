Shekhar Natarajan, the visionary Founder and CEO of Orchestro.AI, is reshaping the artificial intelligence landscape with his pioneering 'Angelic Intelligence' framework. Rooted deeply in ancient Indian philosophy, Natarajan criticizes the current AI industry's lack of discernment, bringing a fresh perspective that highlights the human-centric aspect of technology.

India's long-standing tradition of philosophical discourse provides the foundation for Natarajan's work. His framework is designed to integrate virtues deeply into AI systems, ensuring decisions are ethically tuned and contextually informed, echoing the timeless principles found in textiles of Indian philosophy.

This intersection of ancient wisdom and modern technology could redefine AI governance, making Natarajan a pivotal figure in global discussions at forums like Davos. His approach urges technology leaders to prioritize ethics and accountability, offering a pathway that could resolve AI's contemporary moral dilemmas.