Himalayan Glacial Lakes: An Urgent Environmental Challenge

Glacial lake outbursts in the Himalayas have been deemed 'very serious' by international environment expert Pema Gyamtsho, who urges immediate action to mitigate risks and bolster disaster preparedness.

At the 2026 World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi, Gyamtsho explained the dire impacts of climate change in mountain regions. He noted the erratic occurrence of 'too much water' and 'too little water,' causing both floods during monsoon seasons and droughts in other periods.

Gyamtsho emphasized the importance of transboundary cooperation, especially since India plays a critical role as an upstream and downstream nation. He warned of over 200 hazardous glacial lakes and the threats of melting permafrost on the southern slopes of the Himalayas, advocating for greater investment in risk assessment and disaster mitigation. Data shows a 10.81% increase in glacial lake areas from 2011 to 2024, signaling increased GLOF risks.

