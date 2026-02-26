Left Menu

Himalayan Glacial Lakes: An Urgent Environmental Challenge

Pema Gyamtsho, an international environment expert, stresses the urgency of monitoring glacial lake outbursts in the Himalayas due to climate change. Highlighting risks like floods and droughts, he emphasizes the necessity of transboundary cooperation and effective water management to prevent disasters and promote sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:56 IST
Himalayan Glacial Lakes: An Urgent Environmental Challenge
  • Country:
  • India

Glacial lake outbursts in the Himalayas have been deemed 'very serious' by international environment expert Pema Gyamtsho, who urges immediate action to mitigate risks and bolster disaster preparedness.

At the 2026 World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi, Gyamtsho explained the dire impacts of climate change in mountain regions. He noted the erratic occurrence of 'too much water' and 'too little water,' causing both floods during monsoon seasons and droughts in other periods.

Gyamtsho emphasized the importance of transboundary cooperation, especially since India plays a critical role as an upstream and downstream nation. He warned of over 200 hazardous glacial lakes and the threats of melting permafrost on the southern slopes of the Himalayas, advocating for greater investment in risk assessment and disaster mitigation. Data shows a 10.81% increase in glacial lake areas from 2011 to 2024, signaling increased GLOF risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe Falters as India's Top Order Shines in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe Falters as India's Top Order Shines in T20 World Cup

 India
2
Crucial T20 Face-Off: New Zealand's Semi-Final Dream Hangs in the Balance

Crucial T20 Face-Off: New Zealand's Semi-Final Dream Hangs in the Balance

 Global
3
U.S. Extends Deadline for Lukoil Negotiations

U.S. Extends Deadline for Lukoil Negotiations

 United States
4
Playground Politics: Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Amid Allegations and Protests

Playground Politics: Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Amid Allegations and Prote...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026