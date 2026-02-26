Left Menu

Delhi's Green Initiative: Boosting Community Parks with Crore-Worth Financial Support

In fiscal year 2025-26, Delhi Parks and Gardens Society provided financial assistance to 1,566 parks, utilizing Rs 14.18 crore from a Rs 20 crore budget. These efforts aim to enhance green spaces through park development, horticulture works, and neighborhood infrastructure. The initiative promotes greener, community-engaging environments across the capital.

In a bid to bolster its green spaces, Delhi has allocated Rs 10.22 crore towards the development and maintenance of 1,566 parks across the national capital. According to an RTI reply, the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS) has utilized 70% of its Rs 20 crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The majority of the funds were directed at parks managed by 343 resident welfare associations and other local bodies. The scheme witnessed the largest concentration of parks in the Asiad Village Complex, followed by Vasant Kunj and Preet Vihar. However, the funds allocated for sewage treatment plants and water bodies saw minimal utilization.

A senior official noted the importance of these green spaces, emphasizing their role in fostering community well-being and environmental enhancement. The campaign also aligns with pollution control measures as part of Delhi's broader Green Action Plan, which includes citywide plantation efforts.

