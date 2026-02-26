Jharkhand Initiates Financial Support for Crime Victims

The Jharkhand government has announced a significant step forward in supporting crime victims by introducing financial assistance under the Jharkhand Victim Compensation Scheme, 2016. This initiative, as detailed by an official on Thursday, is aimed at providing financial relief to crime victims or their dependents.

The compensation amounts for different crimes have been predetermined. For instance, victims of acid attacks and rape are entitled to a minimum of Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be provided in cases of sexual exploitation of minors, human trafficking rehabilitation, and deaths resulting from crime.

Further provisions include Rs 50,000 for sexual harassment cases, with enhanced compensation for victims below 14 years of age by 50 percent. Applications for these compensations can be made through the District Legal Services Authority, according to the official release by the department of home, jail, and disaster management.

