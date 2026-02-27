Revitalizing Climate Multilateralism: A Call for Global Reform

Fragmentation and unilateralism in climate negotiations are undermining global warming responses, Maldives Minister of State Muaviyath Mohmed warned at the World Sustainable Development Summit by TERI.

Mohmed stressed multilateralism as a survival matter for the Maldives, a country vulnerable to rising sea levels. He called for the Global North to take responsibility and for climate finance access for vulnerable nations.

Speakers, including Germany's Jochen Flasbarth and Sweden's Mattias Frumerie, criticized nations obstructing climate agreements, advocating institutional reforms for 21st-century realities and inclusive decision-making.

