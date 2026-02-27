Left Menu

Revitalizing Climate Multilateralism: A Call for Global Reform

Maldives Minister highlights the erosion of confidence in climate negotiations due to fragmentation and unilateralism. Calls for reform of global institutions to adapt to 21st-century realities. Speakers emphasize the necessity of inclusive decision-making and critique the influence of countries hindering collective climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fragmentation and unilateralism in climate negotiations are undermining global warming responses, Maldives Minister of State Muaviyath Mohmed warned at the World Sustainable Development Summit by TERI.

Mohmed stressed multilateralism as a survival matter for the Maldives, a country vulnerable to rising sea levels. He called for the Global North to take responsibility and for climate finance access for vulnerable nations.

Speakers, including Germany's Jochen Flasbarth and Sweden's Mattias Frumerie, criticized nations obstructing climate agreements, advocating institutional reforms for 21st-century realities and inclusive decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

