Controversy Erupts over Gurdaspur Police Encounter

The suspected murder of two police officers in Gurdaspur has ignited controversy and calls for an independent probe. Ranjit Singh's family alleges foul play in his police encounter death. Political leaders demand accountability and transparency, emphasizing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurdaspur | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Gurdaspur, the death of two police personnel has escalated into a controversy with the arrest of three local men, one of whom was killed in a police encounter.

Questions have been raised regarding the circumstances of the encounter, with political leaders and the family of the deceased alleging misconduct.

As the investigation unfolds, calls for transparency and an independent probe have intensified, highlighting concerns over national security and rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

