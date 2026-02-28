Left Menu

Justice Department Cracks Down on Minnesota Church Protest

The U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment charging 30 people in connection with an ICE protest at a Minnesota church. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that federal agents have already arrested 25 individuals, with more arrests expected soon, according to her statement on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:13 IST
Justice Department Cracks Down on Minnesota Church Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Justice has intensified its actions by revealing an indictment involving 30 individuals linked to a protest against ICE at a church in Minnesota. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed these developments on Friday.

Bondi stated on social media that federal agents have successfully apprehended 25 suspects so far. The operation to bring in the remaining individuals is ongoing throughout the day, as instructed by her office.

This move underscores the federal government's commitment to addressing actions they consider unlawful or disruptive, sending a strong message about adherence to legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

 Global
2
Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

 India
3
Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

 India
4
Yamuna Tragedy: Mother's Desperate Act

Yamuna Tragedy: Mother's Desperate Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026