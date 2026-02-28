Justice Department Cracks Down on Minnesota Church Protest
The U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment charging 30 people in connection with an ICE protest at a Minnesota church. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that federal agents have already arrested 25 individuals, with more arrests expected soon, according to her statement on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:13 IST
The Department of Justice has intensified its actions by revealing an indictment involving 30 individuals linked to a protest against ICE at a church in Minnesota. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed these developments on Friday.
Bondi stated on social media that federal agents have successfully apprehended 25 suspects so far. The operation to bring in the remaining individuals is ongoing throughout the day, as instructed by her office.
This move underscores the federal government's commitment to addressing actions they consider unlawful or disruptive, sending a strong message about adherence to legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case
Justice Department Expands Charges in Minnesota Church Protest Case
Vice President Calls Journalists to Combat Fake News
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns
Controversy Erupts over Gurdaspur Police Encounter