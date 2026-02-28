Justice Department Cracks Down on Minnesota Church Protest

The Department of Justice has intensified its actions by revealing an indictment involving 30 individuals linked to a protest against ICE at a church in Minnesota. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed these developments on Friday.

Bondi stated on social media that federal agents have successfully apprehended 25 suspects so far. The operation to bring in the remaining individuals is ongoing throughout the day, as instructed by her office.

This move underscores the federal government's commitment to addressing actions they consider unlawful or disruptive, sending a strong message about adherence to legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)