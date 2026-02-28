Massive Rs 82 Crore Cyber Fraud Bust: Three Arrested

Three people have been apprehended for their involvement in cyber fraud cases amassing over Rs 82 crore, linked to 352 complaints nationwide, according to police sources on Friday.

The operation, conducted by the cybercrime police station, resulted in charges under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the BNS. Jagadish C, 43, allegedly orchestrated the scheme by luring his victim, Wilson, into opening a bank account which he then exploited for fraudulent transactions.

The accused from Shivamogga, along with accomplices Arshad, a Chikkamagaluru fish trader, and Ananth T, a Shivamogga marketing professional, are believed to have rerouted over Rs 14.71 crore through various accounts. The investigation revealed 15 bank accounts linked to the fraud, now frozen. The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigations are underway.

