Gujarat Dams in Critical Condition: A Safety Concern for 2024-25

The Gujarat State Dam Safety Organization's report highlights structural and safety issues in Demi III and Machhu II dams in Morbi district, alongside defects in other reservoirs. Urgent repairs and assessments are advised to prevent monsoon-related damages, affecting infrastructure and safety across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Serious safety concerns have emerged regarding Gujarat's dams as per a new report by the State Dam Safety Organization. The report, discussed in the assembly, reveals structural deficits in Demi III and Machhu II, alongside several other major reservoirs statewide.

Highlighted issues include poor concrete strength, extensive voids, and potential corrosion at Demi III. The Machhu II dam suffers from significant leakage that necessitates the urgent replacement of gates. Meanwhile, other dams have shown signs of flooding damage, landslides, cracks, and erosion, demanding urgent repairs before the monsoon.

While some repairs are underway, the organization urges comprehensive evaluations and immediate action to ensure public safety and infrastructure resilience. Joint visits by safety review panels are planned to strategize long-term restoration solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

