Tragic Fire Claims Life of Patna Resident

A 65-year-old woman, Malti Devi, died in a house fire near Karbigahiya railway station in Patna. The fire occurred on Friday evening and was eventually controlled by locals and the fire brigade. A forensic team will investigate the cause, as the police continue their inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-02-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:40 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Patna as a 65-year-old woman lost her life in a house fire near the Karbigahiya railway station. The victim, identified as Malti Devi, was a resident of the Jakkanpur police station area.

The blaze erupted on Friday evening, prompting swift action from both the local community and the fire brigade to control it. Despite their efforts, Devi was unable to be saved from the flames.

Authorities have confirmed that a forensic team will examine the scene to determine the fire's cause. Police are continuing their investigation into this heartbreaking incident.

