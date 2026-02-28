Russia Denounces US-Israeli Strikes on Iran as 'Unprovoked Aggression'

In a strong response on Saturday, Russia denounced the joint military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, branding them as 'unprovoked aggression'. Russia claims these actions violate international law and undermine the stability of the region and called for an urgent return to diplomatic negotiation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the attacks as a 'pre-planned' assault on a sovereign nation, following extensive military preparation. With the US increasing pressure on Iran over its nuclear program, Moscow has urged the global community, including the UN and IAEA, to evaluate the repercussions these actions may have on international order.

Despite signaling no interest in confrontation, Israel participated in the strikes. Russia warned of potential humanitarian, economic, and radiological disasters. The situation calls for immediate diplomatic efforts, as Russia remains willing to mediate for peaceful solutions in accordance with international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)