Nagaland Embraces Science for Economic Upliftment

Nagaland shifts its focus towards Science education to address unemployment issues, with emphasis on careers in engineering, medicine, and technology. Celebrating National Science Day, the state recognized outstanding scientific contributions and awarded research grants to projects aimed at advancing environmental and medical studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland is reorienting its academic and economic strategies to prioritize Science education, aiming to tackle the region's unemployment woes. Speaking at the National Science Day celebration in Kohima, I Himato Zhimomi, Principal Secretary of the Science & Technology Department, highlighted the critical need for graduates in scientific fields to form the backbone of the state's economy.

With over 70,000 unemployed youths, many of whom hold degrees in the Arts, Zhimomi emphasized the lucrative employment prospects Science disciplines offer. He urged stakeholders, including parents, educators, and students, to embrace a scientific curriculum as a pathway to more promising careers.

In commemorating physicist CV Raman, Nagaland hosted its inaugural state-level Science & Technology Awards, acknowledging significant contributions in fields such as ethnobotany and clinical research. Notably honored were Sapu Changkija and Vinotsole Khamo, alongside Young Scientist Award recipient Imlisongla Aier, whose research endeavors in clean energy and environmental health underscore the state's scientific aspirations.

