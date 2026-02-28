Air defence fire seen over Dubai, the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:20 IST
Air defence fire seen over Dubai, the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: Allegations of Chief Minister's Role in Summit Protest
Delhi Police Nab Teen Gang Member with Loaded Firearms
Tragedy Strikes Kakinada: Fireworks Factory Blast Claims 20 Lives
Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties rises to 20, says Kakinada SP Bindu Madhav.
Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six critically injured, says Home Minister Anitha.