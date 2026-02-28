Left Menu

Driving Sustainable Forest Management: NIRANTAR's Collaborative Approach Unveiled

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav emphasized the significance of integrated planning and innovation at the NIRANTAR platform meeting. The initiative aims to boost institutional collaboration, enhance professional capacity, and promote climate resilience in the forestry sector. Bhopal's IIFM presented strategies for capacity building and knowledge exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav underscored the critical role of integrated planning and innovation during Saturday's meeting of the High Powered Steering Committee under the NIRANTAR platform in Bhopal. The NIRANTAR initiative, headed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, seeks to align efforts with national priorities like sustainable forest management and climate resilience.

The minister highlighted NIRANTAR's mission as a collaborative mechanism designed to foster institutional synergies, encourage demand-driven research, and boost professional capacity in forestry and environmental domains. Addressing the attendees, Yadav called for coordinated action among institutions to achieve the platform's goals effectively.

At the session, the Indian Institute of Forest Management presented a comprehensive report on capacity-building measures within the NIRANTAR framework. The report detailed short-term and medium-term action plans, development programs for scientists, joint training modules, and inter-institutional cooperation to advance the platform's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

