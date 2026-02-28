Formula One Revolution: A New Era in Engine Regulations

Formula One is set to undergo significant changes following a compromise between the sport's governing body and engine manufacturers. The new agreement will modify how the compression ratio is measured starting mid-season and will fully enforce new standards by 2027.

The current rules state a compression ratio of 16:1, dictating the power generated by the pistons compressing the fuel-air mix. Rival teams suspected Mercedes of exploiting a loophole, allowing the engine to behave differently under race conditions.

With the new agreement in place, tests will account for both hot and cold conditions, adding a layer of integrity to the competitive environment. These regulatory changes are among the most significant in recent memory, said the FIA, marking a transformative era in Formula One engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)