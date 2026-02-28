Left Menu

Airlines and Indian Nationals: Navigating Regional Tensions

The Consul General of India in Jeddah held a meeting with Indian airlines amidst regional tensions disrupting air travel. Airlines are urged to support affected Indian nationals, providing communications, helplines, and refunds. An advisory urges vigilance among Indians in Saudi Arabia amid the US-Israel joint attack on Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:43 IST
Airlines and Indian Nationals: Navigating Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah has taken proactive measures in response to the recent disruptions in air travel caused by escalating regional tensions. On Saturday, Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri held a virtual meeting with representatives from Indian air carriers, urging them to provide full support to impacted Indian nationals.

During the meeting, airline representatives assured that they are implementing necessary actions which include timely notifications about flight cancellations, establishing dedicated helplines for updates and queries, and facilitating refunds and other passenger assistance. The Consulate General further provided links to official airline updates, including those from Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air.

In an advisory, the Consulate General advised Indians in Saudi Arabia to stay vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and heed local advisories. This comes on the backdrop of a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, highlighting the need for increased prudence among Indian nationals in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Empowerment & Growth

Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Empowerment & Growth

 India
2
Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran

Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives

Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strike...

 Iran
4
Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in Middle East

Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in ...

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026