Airlines and Indian Nationals: Navigating Regional Tensions

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah has taken proactive measures in response to the recent disruptions in air travel caused by escalating regional tensions. On Saturday, Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri held a virtual meeting with representatives from Indian air carriers, urging them to provide full support to impacted Indian nationals.

During the meeting, airline representatives assured that they are implementing necessary actions which include timely notifications about flight cancellations, establishing dedicated helplines for updates and queries, and facilitating refunds and other passenger assistance. The Consulate General further provided links to official airline updates, including those from Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air.

In an advisory, the Consulate General advised Indians in Saudi Arabia to stay vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and heed local advisories. This comes on the backdrop of a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, highlighting the need for increased prudence among Indian nationals in the region.

