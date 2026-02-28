Airlines and Indian Nationals: Navigating Regional Tensions
The Consul General of India in Jeddah held a meeting with Indian airlines amidst regional tensions disrupting air travel. Airlines are urged to support affected Indian nationals, providing communications, helplines, and refunds. An advisory urges vigilance among Indians in Saudi Arabia amid the US-Israel joint attack on Iran.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah has taken proactive measures in response to the recent disruptions in air travel caused by escalating regional tensions. On Saturday, Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri held a virtual meeting with representatives from Indian air carriers, urging them to provide full support to impacted Indian nationals.
During the meeting, airline representatives assured that they are implementing necessary actions which include timely notifications about flight cancellations, establishing dedicated helplines for updates and queries, and facilitating refunds and other passenger assistance. The Consulate General further provided links to official airline updates, including those from Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air.
In an advisory, the Consulate General advised Indians in Saudi Arabia to stay vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and heed local advisories. This comes on the backdrop of a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, highlighting the need for increased prudence among Indian nationals in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airlines Face Turbulence: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Amid Middle East Conflict
In his conversation with Bahrain King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi discussed well-being of Indian community in these countries.
India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity: PM Modi after talking to Saudi Crown Prince.
PM Modi speaks to King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman.
In his conversation with Bahrain King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi condemned attacks on these two countries.