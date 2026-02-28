Left Menu

Massive Reduction in Voter Rolls Post SIR Exercise Completion

A significant reduction of about 3.13 crore voters occurred across eight states and three Union territories following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Updated electoral rolls are now published for several states, excluding Uttar Pradesh. Legal challenges have arisen in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal regarding this revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the combined voters' list of eight states and three Union territories has been reduced by nearly 3.13 crore. This significant reduction excludes Uttar Pradesh, with final electoral rolls now published for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa.

According to recent data from chief electoral officers and the Election Commission, the combined electoral rolls initially stood at approximately 36 crore. Following the completion of the SIR, the count decreased to 32.87 crore, highlighting a drop of nearly 3.13 crore voters.

The revision exercise, which kept the Election Commission in the limelight, faced legal challenges from political parties, especially in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Meanwhile, 12 states and Union territories have completed similar revisions, with plans to cover the remaining 17 states and five Union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

