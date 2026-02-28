Kejriwal's Jantar Mantar Rally: A Right to Voice
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, plans to hold a rally at Jantar Mantar following his discharge from a liquor policy case. Initially, the police denied permission, but later granted it. The rally underscores AAP's fight for constitutional rights amidst political controversies involving the Delhi excise policy.
AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, is set to address a public meeting at Jantar Mantar, marking his first rally since being exonerated in a high-profile liquor policy case.
AAP initially faced roadblocks, as Delhi Police reportedly denied permission for the gathering. However, following late-night negotiations and a press conference by AAP's Delhi state president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, permission was granted.
Kejriwal criticized what he described as 'authoritarianism,' pointing to the police's initial reluctance as politically motivated due to past developments in the Delhi excise policy case. The event has fueled political debate, drawing attention to issues around constitutional rights and the bureaucratic challenges in organizing public rallies in the capital.
