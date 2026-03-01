Left Menu

Tragic Riverbed Accident Claims Two Lives in Bihar

Two people drowned and one was critically injured while fishing in a riverbed pit in Bihar's Buxar district. The incident occurred at Ramrekha Ghat when the riverbed soil gave way beneath them. The victims have been identified as Mahavir Kumar and Sanju Bhar. The injured Adarsh Kumar has been hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:08 IST
Tragic Riverbed Accident Claims Two Lives in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two people tragically lost their lives, and one was critically injured after a riverbed fishing trip turned fatal in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday afternoon. According to officials, the accident occurred when the sandy soil beneath fishers at Ramrekha Ghat collapsed, dragging them into a hidden pit.

The deceased have been identified as Mahavir Kumar, 20, and Sanju Bhar, 41. An eyewitness reported that a group was fishing at the water's edge when the sudden shift in the riverbed caused them to lose their balance.

Adarsh Kumar, the injured survivor, was initially treated at Sadar Hospital but was later moved to a better-equipped facility in Patna. Authorities continue to investigate the tragic accident.

TRENDING

1
US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

 United Arab Emirates
2
Israel's State Aircraft 'Wing of Zion' Parked in Berlin Amid Regional Tensions

Israel's State Aircraft 'Wing of Zion' Parked in Berlin Amid Regional Tensio...

 Germany
3
Transformation Begins: Inauguration of Bulk Milk Cooler in Melghat

Transformation Begins: Inauguration of Bulk Milk Cooler in Melghat

 India
4
Global Outcry: Controversy Over the Killing of Ayatollah Khamenei

Global Outcry: Controversy Over the Killing of Ayatollah Khamenei

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026