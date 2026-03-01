Tragic Riverbed Accident Claims Two Lives in Bihar

Two people tragically lost their lives, and one was critically injured after a riverbed fishing trip turned fatal in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday afternoon. According to officials, the accident occurred when the sandy soil beneath fishers at Ramrekha Ghat collapsed, dragging them into a hidden pit.

The deceased have been identified as Mahavir Kumar, 20, and Sanju Bhar, 41. An eyewitness reported that a group was fishing at the water's edge when the sudden shift in the riverbed caused them to lose their balance.

Adarsh Kumar, the injured survivor, was initially treated at Sadar Hospital but was later moved to a better-equipped facility in Patna. Authorities continue to investigate the tragic accident.