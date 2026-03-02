Airline Stocks Plummet Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, airline stocks witnessed a steep decline on Monday. InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet saw their shares drop by over 7% on the BSE.

Earth-moving declines were also seen in Yatra Online, Easy Trip Planners, and others as the BSE Sensex fell drastically.

The conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran has led to the closure of Middle Eastern airspaces, causing widespread disruption of flight operations and increased booking cancellations.