Airline Stocks Plummet Amid Middle East Tensions

Airline stocks experienced a sharp decline due to escalating Middle East tensions impacting air travel. InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet reported significant stock drops, alongside Yatra Online and others. Flight disruptions resulted in booking cancellations. Travel agents are working on re-bookings and refunds to manage passenger inconvenience.

Updated: 02-03-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:46 IST
  • India

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, airline stocks witnessed a steep decline on Monday. InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet saw their shares drop by over 7% on the BSE.

Earth-moving declines were also seen in Yatra Online, Easy Trip Planners, and others as the BSE Sensex fell drastically.

The conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran has led to the closure of Middle Eastern airspaces, causing widespread disruption of flight operations and increased booking cancellations.

