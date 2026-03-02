Voter Roll Controversy Threatens Political Stability in Matua Heartland

Panic, anger, and suspicion are rippling through West Bengal's Matua heartland as voter roll deletions during the Special Intensive Revision process have impacted tens of thousands. This move has pushed the BJP into a defensive stance in its stronghold, while the TMC senses a political opportunity.

Introduced by the Election Commission, the revision is the first intensive review since 2002 and requires voters whose names did not appear in the 2002 rolls to provide eligibility documentation. For the Matuas, a Scheduled Caste Hindu refugee community with significant political influence, the process has revived old anxieties surrounding identity and documentation.

With over 60 lakh names placed under adjudication, the political landscape in Matua-dominated areas is fraught with tension. The BJP's reliance on the Citizenship Amendment Act to reassure affected voters could prove pivotal, while the TMC aims to capitalize on the disquiet as assembly polls approach.