Sanju Samson's Redemption: A Knock to Silence Critics

Sanju Samson, known for his remarkable talent, faced a tough bilateral series against New Zealand, which led the team management to give him a break before the T20 World Cup to reduce mounting pressure. India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, explained this decision after Samson's heroic performance helped India reach the semi-finals.

In a challenging 196-run chase against the West Indies, Samson stood out with a commanding, unbeaten 97-run innings. Despite being dropped from the squad after a dismal series with scores of 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6, Samson seized his opportunity upon his return, especially in light of Rinku Singh's absence.

Gambhir shared insights about the encouraging discussions with Samson, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and nurturing his world-class ability. He praised Samson's mature approach and highlighted that the seeds of his striking performance were sown in a previous match against Zimbabwe. The coach expressed optimism about Samson's future contributions, citing this innings as a potential turning point.

(With inputs from agencies.)