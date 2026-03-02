Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Redemption: A Knock to Silence Critics

Sanju Samson, despite a challenging series against New Zealand, made a stellar comeback with a 97-run unbeaten knock against West Indies, aiding India's journey to T20 semi-finals. Coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized the importance of managing pressure and acknowledged Samson's exceptional talent and potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:56 IST
Sanju Samson's Redemption: A Knock to Silence Critics
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

Sanju Samson, known for his remarkable talent, faced a tough bilateral series against New Zealand, which led the team management to give him a break before the T20 World Cup to reduce mounting pressure. India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, explained this decision after Samson's heroic performance helped India reach the semi-finals.

In a challenging 196-run chase against the West Indies, Samson stood out with a commanding, unbeaten 97-run innings. Despite being dropped from the squad after a dismal series with scores of 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6, Samson seized his opportunity upon his return, especially in light of Rinku Singh's absence.

Gambhir shared insights about the encouraging discussions with Samson, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and nurturing his world-class ability. He praised Samson's mature approach and highlighted that the seeds of his striking performance were sown in a previous match against Zimbabwe. The coach expressed optimism about Samson's future contributions, citing this innings as a potential turning point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Turbulence: A Son's Call for Aviation Safety Reform

Tragedy and Turbulence: A Son's Call for Aviation Safety Reform

 India
2
India's GDP Surge: New Base Year Signals Robust Economic Growth

India's GDP Surge: New Base Year Signals Robust Economic Growth

 India
3
At least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attack, Lebanon's Health Ministry says, reports AP.

At least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah...

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026